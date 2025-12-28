Georgia Tech football walked off Camping World Stadium as BYU feasted on a cherry Pop Tart cake. But also hitting the exit? The brilliant Yellow Jackets career of Haynes King.

The dual-threat quarterback willed GT into the red zone with one final shot at the end zone. But BYU's Evan Johnson stepped in front and sealed the game with this interception.

BYU PICKS OFF HAYNES KING TO WIN THE POP-TARTS BOWL CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/cYB6VBI3HW — ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The King pick led to the 25-21 Cougars win between two teams that once sparked College Football Playoff conversations. King made the decision to be with his teammates one last time despite missing both the conference title and CFP.

But King sparked reactions for watching his college football career end in Orlando.

Reactions for Georgia Tech's Haynes King surface after loss to BYU

King received his roses from the online world, featuring national pundits praising him. Chris Vannini of The Athletic was one lauding his toughness throughout his career.

Thank you for your service, Haynes King. Like Jake Haener before you, take your place in the CFB Hall of Dudes and finally rest 🫡 pic.twitter.com/o0AFeZF3GM — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 28, 2025

King hit a notable accolade for Georgia Tech: 90 career touchdowns. Yet the QB held himself to a higher standard, which he explained postgame via Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“To me, it’s almost like a little bit of I didn’t get the job done,” King said. “Didn’t find a way to help my teammates at least win one more of the last four out of five. That’s just kind of how it ended. It doesn’t feel good.”

The Yellow Jackets have a QB room to address, and not just limited to finding King's 2026 replacement. Backup Aaron Philo entered the transfer portal 11 days before the Pop Tarts Bowl.

However, head coach Brent Key flipped a Virginia Tech commit before the early signing day with QB Cole Bergeron. Now he earns the first chance at replacing the revered King.