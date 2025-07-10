Houston football head coach Willie Fritz isn't pleased with one aspect of EA Sports College Football 26. It involves one feature his wife pointed out.

Fritz is among the head coaches who are in the game. But Fritz shared to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle one glaring mistake involving him.

“My wife told me the guy doesn’t look like me at all. I said, is that a good thing or a bad thing?” Fritz began. “She said, ‘It’s a bad thing, honey.'”

That's when Fritz noticed something unrecognizable on his end.

“It doesn’t look like me. I don’t think I’ve ever had a goatee,” Fritz proclaimed.

Looks like someone on EA may need to consider a touch up of Fritz's face. Or see if there's a mode where coaches can shave before contests. Especially in dynasty mode.

Houston' Willie Fritz high on newcomer

Fritz's image in the highly-anticipated video game was mis-designed. But he's currently designing plays for a newcomer he's high on.

Conner Weigman sent shockwaves across the CFB realm for leaving Texas A&M in December. The quarterback dipped into the college football transfer portal following the Aggies' loss to rival Texas.

But Fritz gains a new weapon for his vaunted offense. Weigman is on board at UH for 2025. The veteran head coach has watched the dual-threat's speed firsthand. Fritz shared via ESPN College Football insider Pete Thamel that the new QB clocked in at 21 mph with a radar gun.

Fritz raved about his new QB in front of reporters, even dropping this big prediction.

“I think he can be a top quarterback in the Big 12,” Fritz said.

Weigman joins a 19-commit 2025 class on the college football recruiting trail for Houston. He and three-star Austin Carlisle are the incoming new QBs in the room.

The 65-year-old head coach and the Cougars are aiming to snap their current streak of 4-8 seasons.