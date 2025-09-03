Illinois football is riding a wave of momentum in 2025. Just a few months after rewarding head coach Bret Bielema with a six-year extension following the program's first 10-win season in over two decades, the Fighting Illini opened their new campaign in style. Bielema, who helped bring Illinois back into the national conversation, now looks to sustain success and prove last season was just the beginning.

It didn't take long for his team to make noise. Wide receiver Hank Beatty broke a 102-year-old school record previously held by Red Grange, returning four punts for 133 yards in Illinois' 52-3 rout of Western Illinois. His 69-yard touchdown return in the third quarter was the program's first punt return TD since 2013.

Beatty also led the Illini with 108 receiving yards and another score, capping a remarkable two-way performance. Speaking on Big Ten Radio, Bielema saluted Beatty and praised the collective effort that fueled the dominant opener.

Breaking a 100+ year-old record? Previously held by Red Grange?!? It's safe to say @IlliniFootball got off to a nice start with the 2025 CFB season. HC @BretBielema salutes WR Hank Beatty and others who stepped up for their squad.@ESPN_Schick | @BigAntHerron | #B1GThisAM pic.twitter.com/tUpqKOur1h — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) September 3, 2025

Illinois football's explosive night highlighted just how balanced this roster has become. Quarterback Luke Altmyer threw for three touchdowns in an efficient outing, while running back Aidan Laughery added 109 yards and two scores on the ground. By halftime, the Illini were already up to 31-0, showing why they entered the year with their highest preseason AP Top 25 ranking since 1990 at No. 12.

For Beatty, the performance wasn't just about rewriting history. Breaking a record set by the legendary Red Grange underscores how far Illinois football has come under Bielema.

Article Continues Below

”Some people didn’t vote for us at all,” the coach remarked postgame, referencing preseason doubts. ”Our guys wanted to send a message.”

Illinois enters the season with legitimate College Football Playoff aspirations, but history shows sustaining success won't be easy. The program has never had back-to-back 10-win seasons, and with heavyweights like Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon atop the Big Ten, the Illini face an uphill climb.

Still, Illinois boasts one of the deepest rosters in the league, ranking among the nation's best in returning production on both offense and defense. Anchored by Altmyer and a strong offensive line, plus a defense that returns disruptive edge rusher J.C. Davis, Illinois is built to make noise.

For now, though, the spotlight belongs to Hank Beatty. His record-setting night not only honored the program's storied past but also offered a glimpse of just how dangerous Illinois could be in 2025.