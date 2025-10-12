Indiana football ascended to new, rare heights at a university richer in basketball tradition. While five national title banners hang inside Assembly Hall, only two Big Ten championships are attached to football. But Saturday's win over Oregon increases a third possibility.

Indiana turned to a calm and poised Fernando Mendoza, plus a highly-ranked defense, to prevail 30-20 on the road. IU lowered the decibel levels inside one of the louder venues in the nation Autzen Stadium — and delivered a statement top 10 win.

The Hoosiers likely will crack inside the top five by Sunday. Indiana increased its Big Ten title chances…including potentially securing one of the top four seeds in the College Football Playoffs for these reasons.

Indiana has taken down two highly-ranked foes

The Hoosiers ran Illinois out of Bloomington with a 63-10 trouncing of the then-No. 9 Fighting Illini. Saturday presented an opportunity to add a top five victory.

IU delivered just that — breaking an astonishing 46-game trend on Oregon's side in the process.

Beating two top 10 opponents in the same season is more than a first for head coach Curt Cignetti. But also for the program's 127-season history.

That accolade officially glistens the 2025 IU football resume. But there's another reason for facing a possible week off in the CFP should the Hoosiers win out.

Indiana's road features no more ranked teams after Oregon

Only 4-2 Maryland stands in the way as the only foe above .500 left. Hence why Indiana winning the conference looks more realistic.

Granted, UCLA will be take more seriously come Oct. 25. The Bruins look more fiery and energetic under interim head coach Tim Skipper. Plus the returning Bruins players likely recall the 2024 meeting between IU and UCLA.

But next Saturday's opponent (Michigan State) is on a three-game slide. Indiana even faces another team on a three-game slide in Penn State (Nov. 8).

Half of the remaining foes head to Bloomington. Cignetti and IU will enter venues that'll be quiet compared to Autzen.

Rest of Big Ten still has heavyweight battles that'll benefit Indiana

The Hoosiers look in position to watch the rest of the conference beat on each other, end their own title hopes, and improve Indiana's in the process.

No. 1 Ohio State still has the Michigan hurdle by regular season's end. USC re-entered the conference title game picture with its rout of the Wolverines Saturday. But the Trojans still have No. 16 Notre Dame next Saturday, then 5-1 Nebraska the following week. We can't forget the road trip to Oregon on Nov. 22 either.

Washington is one more rolling at 5-1. Except the Huskies face Michigan and Illinois next — both still ranked before the updated Sunday polls are released.

The Ducks are still very much in play to secure one of the at-large postseason bids, let alone a second trip to the Big Ten title game. Of course the 2024 champs must win out including the conference championship game to regain a bye come December.

Regardless, IU looks prime for a return to the CFP stage. This time landing one of the first four seeds by rolling through the next six regular season games.