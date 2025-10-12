Indiana football delivered the biggest splash this duck pond hasn't witnessed since 2022. Autzen Stadium fans clad in green and gold hit the exits in disappointment — after Oregon fell to the new rising Big Ten favorite.

Indiana shattered two marks in one Saturday: Beating its first top 10 team on the road, plus ending a 46-game trend linked to Oregon.

The Ducks entered their own territory the higher ranked team and the reigning conference champs. IU head coach Curt Cignetti and his crew, meanwhile, faced criticism on if they can topple a top 10 foe.

Cignetti and IU answered those questions — and now look like the Big Ten frontrunner for these reasons.

Indiana's top 5 defense throttled a Heisman Trophy candidate

Dante Moore carried Heisman Trophy chatter in tow. The prized College Football Transfer Portal addition lit defenses up by his arm and legs. He and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza drew NFL theories before the game as two potential first round selections.

But Moore faced a Hoosiers defense allowing the second-fewest yards in the conference. Indiana showed its top five national mettle throughout the afternoon, including in the trenches.

BIG 4TH DOWN STOP@IndianaFootball forces the turnover on downs on the opening drive 👀 CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/f2qdFeD976 — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 11, 2025

Moore hit only 186 passing yards, now his second-worst passing yardage performance. He admitted via Duck Territory on 247Sports that the visitors “had a lot of different concepts they ran on defense” that forced him to miss simple reads.

More astonishing: Moore took six sacks, from five different defenders as IU brought pressure and confusion for the QB.

“They kind of found something in our offense. We both had bye weeks and they kind of attacked that certain area against our offense. We had a couple of protection issues, but that can start from me, keying the defense and getting the protection right,” Moore said after the game.

Fernando Mendoza stayed composed during Indiana-Oregon

Fielding a top five defense wins you any game on Saturdays. But having a strong, composed quarterback boosts the title hopes.

Indiana has that with Fernando Mendoza, who delivered a massive statement game.

The former Cal quarterback delivered one costly throw that tied the game up late 20-20. But he fired a back shoulder fade on the subsequent drive for six points.

BACK SHOULDER ON THE MONEY@IndianaFootball retakes the lead late 👀 CBS | Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/3PTSh0zZ6u — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 11, 2025

Mendoza capped off a 12-play scoring drive after the pick. He completed his first five passes of that drive before finding Elijah Sarratt in the end zone. The former Cal Golden Bear even redeemed himself one year ago in his last high-profile battle.

Mendoza was on the field when Miami came in nationally ranked against a 3-1 Cal team. His Bears failed to complete the win in losing 39-38. Now he toppled a top 10 opponent inside a hostile environment.

Indiana has confident, unapologetic head coach

Cignetti reminded fans to Google his resume. He dropped a similar statement but without the reference to the powerful online search engine.

“I've won a couple great road wins in the last three places I was (James Madison and Elon), and I just kind of felt this coming in, and it's a good win for the program,” Cignetti told reporters.

Cignetti then became blunt about how Oregon fared against his squad.

“They couldn't really get much done at all. It was almost like we had broken their will a little bit on that side of the ball,” Cignetti said in the game plan against Oregon's offense.

A brash and unapologetic style runs inside the Bloomington campus thanks to him.

Final reason why Indiana looks like Big Ten lock

Oregon stood as the final top five opponent on the IU schedule — let alone the last ranked team.

IU won't face top-ranked Oregon nor even current No. 15 Michigan. Only 4-2 Maryland at College Park is IU's last foe currently above .500.

A Michigan State team blasted by UCLA arrives next in Bloomington, followed by the suddenly surging Bruins the week after. Then it's Maryland on Nov. 1. The imploding Penn State Nittany Lions, then a pair of 2-3 teams in Wisconsin and Purdue, conclude the regular season slate.

Indiana now has the easiest road to staying in-state for the conference title game. Fans could be seeing a third banner but first since 1967.