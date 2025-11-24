A Morehouse College student is now facing criminal charges after a video circulated widely on social media showing him choking a Clark Atlanta University student during an altercation outside the victim’s apartment. The footage, which quickly sparked outrage across the Atlanta University Center community, prompted campus police to open an investigation that ultimately led to the student’s arrest.

The man seen in the viral video has been identified as Matthew Gonzales Forestine, a Morehouse College student. According to police, the incident began when the victim was riding a Georgia State University bus and a man stepped on her foot. When she approached him for an apology, his girlfriend—a Clark Atlanta University student—allegedly pushed the victim, sparking a confrontation.

Police say Gonzales Forestine then joined his girlfriend in attacking the victim, and footage showing him choking the woman and lifting her off the ground has since spread widely across social media. In response to the incident, both Morehouse College’s Division of Student Services and the President of Clark Atlanta University have issued statements condemning the violence and affirming their commitment to student safety.

Morehouse College Division of Student Services released a statement on Saturday, saying:

Yesterday, the College was made aware of a video circulated on social media depicting an off-campus incident involving a Morehouse College student and a Clark Atlanta

University student. We want to state unequivocally that the behavior shown is disappointing and completely inconsistent with Morehouse's mission, values, and expectations of its community members.

Our Campus Safety and Student Services teams responded swiftly to review the matter through our established student conduct processes. We are also working in close partnership with Clark Atlanta University leadership and the Atlanta Police Department to fully investigate the situation and to reach a just resolution. While student privacy laws prevent sharing updates, please know that collectively we will take all necessary steps to address this issue with urgency, fairness, and care for all involved.

Our highest priority remains to be the safety and well-being of all students, and we are committed to ensuring accountability for all parties found responsible for conduct violations.

We do not take lightly the impact that incidents like this can have on the broader community, and we appreciate those who elevated their concerns.

Clark Atlanta University president Dr. George T. French also released a statement, saying:

Dear Community,

I am deeply concerned by the assault recorded and witnessed on social media of one of my students this week. As the President of this institution, my first priority is the safety and well-being of our students. As a father, this disgusting display of violence against a young woman is unacceptable and has no place in our community.

We want to be clear: violence as a whole within our society is antithetical and disruptive to our culture. Moreover, violence of any kind, particularly against women, is intolerable, unacceptable, and has no place on our campuses.

The safety, dignity, and well-being of Clark Atlanta University students—wherever they may be—remain our highest priority. We continue to work closely with the Atlanta Police Department and appropriate authorities to ensure this matter is resolved immediately.

We ask our Panther family to keep all those affected in your thoughts as we stand united in compassion, care, and accountability.

Gonzales Forestine is being charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.