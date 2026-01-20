Even the attention of former President Barack Obama was in awe of the job Curt Cignetti did with the Indiana Hoosiers, leading them to a College Football Playoff National Championship.

Obama took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise the Hoosiers after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship, calling Indiana's turnaround “one of the greatest” ever.

Congratulations to Indiana University and Coach Cignetti on winning their first College Football Playoff National Championship. One of the greatest turnarounds of all time. https://t.co/VCcZx09Z1y — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2026

“Congratulations to Indiana University and Coach Cignetti on winning their first College Football Playoff National Championship,” he praised. “One of the greatest turnarounds of all time.”

Curt Cignetti led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first College Football Playoff national Championship

On Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, the Hoosiers beat the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship. This was the first time Indiana had won the big game in the program's history.

While Indiana blew out Alabama and Oregon on their way to the National Championship, Miami gave them a fight. The Hoosiers went into the fourth quarter up 17-7, but the Hurricanes blew their chance at the win.

Carson Beck led the Hurricanes down the field on their last drive. If they scored a touchdown, they would've tied the game. If they made the extra point, they'd take the lead. Unfortunately, Beck threw an interception, securing the Hoosiers' win.

Fernando Mendoza and Cignetti led the team to their first National Championship. They capped off their perfect season with the national title win. They went undefeated throughout the 2025 season.

Mendoza didn't have a spectacular statistical game. He only passed for 186 yards without a touchdown or interception. Mendoza did, however, rush for a touchdown on a crucial fourth down in the fourth quarter.

Now, he will look ahead to the NFL Draft. Mendoza is expected to be selected high in the 2026 NFL Draft. He won the Heisman Trophy for his 2025 campaign, becoming the first Hoosier to do so.