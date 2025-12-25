Former President Barack Obama and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts recently shared an off-field moment that mixing sports, celebrity, and Southern California leisure.

According to TMZ, Betts and Obama played a full 18 holes together last Tuesday at Lakeside Golf Club, one of the most private courses in the region. Multiple Secret Service agents monitored the grounds, with law enforcement positioned nearby, as the two enjoyed a quiet day on the course.

There was no scoreboard revealed and no bragging rights confirmed. Still, the pairing alone turned heads. A former Commander in Chief and a World Series champion sharing a tee box made the moment notable without needing a final scorecard.

After finishing the round, Betts headed straight to nearby Disney Studios, where he taped an episode of the ABC comedy series “Shifting Gears.” The quick transition from the fairway to a studio lot underscored the range of Betts’ off-field schedule during the offseason.

A relationship that extends beyond the course

The golf outing fits into a broader connection between Betts and Obama’s world. Earlier this year, Betts joined The Obama Foundation Futures Series at Hyde Park Academy, where he spoke with student-athletes about leadership, perseverance, and life beyond sports. The conversation focused on real experiences, community, and envisioning paths forward, themes central to the foundation’s mission.

On the baseball side, Betts continues to navigate the later stages of an already decorated career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He entered 2025 coming off one of the most challenging seasons of his Dodgers tenure, battling health issues early in the year while adjusting defensively at shortstop. Even without his usual MVP-level production, Betts remained a steady presence, earning Gold Glove consideration and maintaining his role as a clubhouse leader.

Whether it happens on a baseball diamond, a soundstage, or a pristine fairway, Betts keeps showing why his influence stretches far beyond the box score. Spending a day on the green with Obama only reinforced that reach.