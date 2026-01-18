As the Indiana football team prepares for the national championship game, reporters are asking Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti about another famous Hoosiers coach. That is Bob Knight, who returned Indiana basketball into a national champion. Cignetti says he was a fan of the late Coach Knight.

“I love the shenanigans (and) the faces at the press conferences and throwing the chair across the court. I thought that was pretty cool,” Cignetti said about Knight, per On3.

Knight was the most famous person arguably in Indiana history, until now. Cignetti has a chance to win a national championship with Indiana on Monday. It would be a remarkable feat, as the Hoosiers had floundered in football for years and years until Cignetti's arrival.

Knight won three national championships as Indiana's basketball coach. He passed away in 2023.

Curt Cignetti has a chance to make more history at Indiana football

Cignetti has Indiana in the national championship game for the first time as a program. This is only Cignetti's second season with the Hoosiers. Before coming to Bloomington, he was the head coach at James Madison. He had also coached at Elon and Division II school Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Indiana enters Monday's championship game with a 15-0 record. That is again a program-first. This season Cignetti got Indiana its third Big Ten championship in program history, and the first league title since 1967.

Following the school's win over Ohio State for the Big Ten title, the Hoosiers kept the momentum going. Indiana posted blowout wins over Alabama and Oregon in the College Football Playoff.

Cignetti has been the subject of multiple coaching rumors, due to his success. He had even been tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers opening in the NFL. Cignetti shut down any rumors he's leaving for pro football.

“I’m not an NFL guy. I made that decision a long time ago. I’ve always been a college football guy,” Cignetti said to reporters, per On3.

Indiana and Miami play in the national championship game Monday at 7:30 ET.