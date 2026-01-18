The Indiana football team is the top seed heading into the national championship. Success has brought speculation regarding head coach Curt Cignetti and potential interest from the NFL. However, Cignetti remains committed to the college level.

He told reporters, “I’m not an NFL guy. I made that decision a long time ago. I’ve always been a college football guy.” His focus is on the culture he built in Bloomington, leading the Hoosiers to a historic undefeated run through the Big Ten conference.

As the title game approaches, Cignetti wants his players focused despite media praise. Brett McMurphy reported that the coach is wary of the spotlight. Cignetti stated, “There's a lot of pro-Indiana hype, a lot of ‘rat poison.' It's time to sharpen the saw now, throw those warm fuzzies out the door. You don't go to war w/warm milk & cookies.”

This mentality emphasizes discipline against a tough Miami squad. By rejecting headlines, the coach pushes his roster to maintain the edge that defeated Alabama and Oregon.

The matchup is significant for Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, who grew up in Miami. Mendoza acknowledged the complexity of returning to play against the program that overlooked him during recruitment. He told the Big Ten Network, “This game means a lot to myself. We're playing the University of Miami in Miami. So there could be a lot of emotions. My perspective has always been to widen it and realize how much this means to all of my teammates, all my coaches, and not just myself.”

With a potential 16-0 record on the line, the Hoosiers aim to complete a remarkable story. Monday night will decide the 2026 title and cement the legacy of a program that embraced Cignetti’s demand for toughness over distractions.