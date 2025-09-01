Indiana football opened up its season against Old Dominion and got the win, but if you let head coach Curt Cignetti tell it, the team barely played up to its true potential. After allowing a 75-yard rushing touchdown on the opening play, Indiana was able to bounce back and take control, but they didn't put a stamp on the game like they wanted.

Days later, Cignetti spoke about the game and had an honest take about how it went.

“We had 'em where we wanted 'em. We just had to put the fork in 'em and we didn't,” Cignetti said via Zach Osterman of Indystar. “This game really came down to what happened inside the 6-yard line, and two plays on defense.”

Indiana did have some good things to show for during the game. Their secondary was strong against Old Dominion, and they barely let anything happen through the air. On offense, the run game was strong, and they also had a 91-yard punt return from Jonathan Brady.

At the same time, there were points in the game where they just weren't able to capitalize. Their offense made it inside the 10-yard line six times, but they were only able to score two touchdowns.

“I thought we had them in position near the end of the second quarter where we could have stuck a fork in them and really jumped on them, and we couldn't capitalize offensively,” Cignetti said after the game via Michael Niziolek of The Herald-Times.

“First-and-two on the 2, couldn't get the ball in the end zone,” Cignetti continued. “Get down there the next time and fumbled the ball. Got open for a touchdown, make a nice throw and he (Omar Cooper Jr.) drops the ball. Hit the crossbar on a field goal. Overthrow a guy for a touchdown in the second half. From that standpoint, you know, we have to get better, gotta get better.”

Hopefully, Indiana will come out with better energy for the remainder of the season, as they know the standard is high.

More NCAA Football News
North Carolina Tar Heels head football coach Bill Belichick with former Tar Heels basketball coach Roy Williams before the game at Dean E. Smith Center.
GM reveals North Carolina football HC Bill Belichick’s wild Super Bowl mindsetRexwell Villas ·
Army Black Knights head coach Jeff Monken acknowledges the Corps of Cadets after a double-overtime loss against the Tarleton State Texans at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images
Video shows Army football sophomore safety rescuing man from burning carMatt Wadleigh ·
Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) is ejected for targeting against New Mexico during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.
Michigan Football LB Jaishawn Barham’s targeting suspension upheald for 1st half of Oklahoma gameJackson Stone ·
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Texas football’s Steve Sarkisian destroyed for awful game plan vs. Ohio StateZachary Weinberger ·
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) reacts after a play against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Ex-Alabama football QB exposes program’s biggest flaw after FSU meltdownPreston Byers ·
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium.
The College Football Playoff ‘problem’ for Alabama, Texas, Clemson after Week 1 lossesMatt Wadleigh ·