Indiana football reached a historic milestone Monday night as the Hoosiers captured their first College Football Playoff National Championship with a 27–21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes, completing a perfect 16–0 season. Head coach Curt Cignetti capped the program’s breakthrough with a composed postgame moment that quickly resonated nationwide.

After delivering Indiana’s first national title, the head coach was asked how he planned to celebrate the moment.

BettrNation took to its X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing Cignetti’s response following the championship win.

The Hoosiers controlled the early stages of the game, taking a 10–0 lead into halftime while limiting Miami’s offense. Momentum shifted in the third quarter when Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to 10–7 and injecting life into the Hurricanes.

Indiana answered with a pivotal special teams play. Defensive lineman Mikail Kamara blocked a Hurricanes punt late in the third quarter, and linebacker Isaiah Jones recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown, pushing the lead to 17–7.

The Hurricanes closed the gap again early in the fourth quarter with a methodical drive capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from Fletcher, trimming the score to 17–14. The defining sequence followed on fourth-and-5 from the 12-yard line, when Cignetti kept the offense on the field. Fernando Mendoza took a designed run, broke multiple tackles, and dove across the goal line for a 12-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 24–14.

The Hurricanes mounted one final push. Carson Beck led a 91-yard drive that ended with a touchdown to Malachi Toney, making it a 24–21 game midway through the fourth quarter. Indiana responded by draining the clock and settling for a 35-yard field goal by Nico Radicic with 1:42 remaining.

Miami’s last possession ended when Indiana defensive back Jamari Sharpe intercepted Beck with 44 seconds left, sealing the championship. Despite being outgained in total yards, Indiana controlled time of possession, avoided turnovers, and delivered the defining plays in decisive moments.

The victory secured Indiana football’s first national championship and cemented a season that will define the program for generations.