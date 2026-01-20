Indiana football quarterback Fernando Mendoza lost blood and took multiple sacks versus Miami. The same team that denied the quarterback a walk-on spot before Mario Cristobal arrived — despite Mendoza living less than 10 minutes away from “The U.”

Mendoza stood up each time after the violent field collisions. He engineered multiple long drives following each hit. And the night ended with red and white confetti falling on the rejected walk-on QB.

Mendoza took the night personal against his childhood team; hitting 186 passing yards and scoring on a diving 12-yard touchdown. The Miami native ends up as the one celebrating the national title — spearheading the epic 27-21 victory inside Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night.

And Mendoza reminded the nation of his journey and why he ended up at IU, not Miami.

“I was a 2 star recruit, I was denied a walk-on spot by Miami, this is a full circle moment,” Mendoza said after the emotional win.

"I got declined to walk-on at the University of Miami. Full circle moment here playing in Miami… There [are] no words." Fernando Mendoza after winning the CFP National Championship 🙌 (via @ESPNCFB)pic.twitter.com/N6eS144Q13 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2026

Mendoza fought back tears in getting caught in this transcendent scene for him and the losingest power conference program.

Fernando Mendoza part of another Miami moment before leading Indiana

Article Continues Below

Mendoza entered the Hurricanes' home venue likely thinking about another sequence involving Miami.

One from one year ago in the Bay Area.

Mendoza led Cal to a big 25-point lead against a Cam Ward-led Hurricanes team. But his Golden Bears squandered that big lead and fell 39-38 to the then-No. 8 ranked ‘Canes in Berkeley. Mendoza even took a fierce hit that night — with no targeting called late in the fourth quarter.

Now, Mendoza will be revered forever in Bloomington with this epic end zone dive.

FERNANDO MENDOZA TAKES IT HIMSELF INTO THE END ZONE FOR THE TD 😱pic.twitter.com/2o1onW1C7Z — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2026

Mendoza powered in on fourth-and-five. The celebration exploded after Jamari Sharpe jumped on an errant Carson Beck throw for the interception — clinching the first national football title in school history and rewriting a new championship narrative for Hoosiers football.

Indiana trusted the past walk-on and under-recruited talent with the QB reins for this title pursuit. He completes his storybook run right in front of the team he wanted to play for.