Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti has built a career on being hard to please. For years, his “Google me” swagger and “I win” attitude defined a relentless pursuit of greatness.

But after leading Indiana University to a historic 27-21 victory over Miami football in the College Football Playoff National Championship, the stoic leader finally admitted the unthinkable: He is happy.

The proof came from his daughter, Natalie Cignetti, who took to social media to share a full-circle moment six years in the making. Back in 2019, while Cignetti was at James Madison University, Natalie texted her father after a dominant 66-21 playoff win to ask if he was happy. His response then? A simple, “No.”

On Monday night, following the Hoosiers' coronation as national champions, Natalie sent the same text. This time, the man who famously told fans at Assembly Hall that “Purdue sucks” and “I win” couldn't hide his joy. Cignetti replied with a resounding, “Yes!!!!!!!!”

The Hoosiers earned that exclamation point on the field behind a stellar performance from quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza threw for 186 yards and 1 rushing touchdown, slicing through an elite Hurricanes secondary.

Fans across the country were quick to celebrate the human side of the fiery coach.

COACH IS HAPPY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z3dZt2adZr — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) January 20, 2026

pic.twitter.com/7xpcFKbpbj — NATIONAL CHAMPION The Kid LaTroy (@tms0517) January 20, 2026

“In an ‘online world' filled with nothing but seemingly inauthentic divisiveness… thanks for this,” one fan posted. “And glad he’s happy. He deserved it! What a great path to ultimate success!”

The Hoosier faithful are already looking toward the future, with one fan demanding, “We are thrilled for Coach, his entire family, and the whole program. What an incredible guy. Build. The. Statue.” Even rivals couldn't help but admire the turnaround, with a South Carolina Gamecocks fan noting, “Your dad made me an Indiana fan as well. You should be so proud.”

Cignetti took a program that was a perennial underdog and turned it into the kings of college football in record time. For a man who usually focuses on the next play, it’s safe to say he’s finally enjoying the moment.