College football fans were reminded of exactly who Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is during the Rebels' Week 11 game against The Citadel.

If nothing else, the 50-year-old coach always stays true to himself. While Ole Miss beat up on The Citadel, Kiffin walked onto the field during a timeout to congratulate a couple's proposal.

.@Lane_Kiffin wanted to congratulate a successful proposal during the game ❤️@OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/1QJYoWsP7O — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The proposal came during the TV timeout fan entertainment, which was supposed to be a field goal contest. Instead, the man on the field used the moment to propose to his girlfriend, who was visibly stunned.

After she got over her shock and said yes, the couple turned to the cameras to take a picture. It was then when Kiffin jogged over to them and joined in on the photo to congratulate the newly engaged pair.

The SEC Network broadcast identified the man as Drew O'Connor, a former Rebel pole vaulter, who wrapped up his senior season in the spring before graduating. His new fiancée, Madison Barnette, is still enrolled in Ole Miss' nursing program.

Lane Kiffin guides Ole Miss to dominant win over The Citadel

Article Continues Below

After getting engaged, O'Connor and Burnette watched Kiffin polish off a 49-0 victory over The Citadel. Ole Miss improves to 9-1 with the victory to remain in the SEC title and College Football Playoff conversations.

The game was a throwback to Ole Miss' old gritty style. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss remained hot with another strong performance, but the Rebels' defense was the main story of the dominant victory.

Ole Miss' has not been as strong in 2025 as it has been in recent years, but it showed out in Week 11. The Citadel could only muster 106 yards of total offense, including just 23 passing yards. The Bulldogs attempted just eight passes all game and managed 2.0 yards per carry on the ground.

The win was Ole Miss' second consecutive since losing to Georgia on Oct. 18. The Rebels remain at home in Week 12, when they host Florida, before their Week 13 bye.