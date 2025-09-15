The Indiana football team made a surprising run to the College Football Playoff a year ago. This season, Indiana has gotten off to a 3-0 start with wins over Old Dominion, Kennesaw State and Indiana State, so the Hoosiers have had an easy path.

The season began with a 27-14 win over Old Dominion, but Indiana then defeated Kennesaw State by 47 and Indiana State by 73, so the offense is clicking so far.

However, the Hoosiers were just handed a crucial injury blow as running back Lee Beebe is now out for the season.

Curt Cignetti announced on Monday during his press conference, via Alec Lasley of On3.

“Curt Cignetti announces running back Lee Beebe ‘sustained a non-contact knee injury' and will be out the remainder of the season.”

Beebe played at UAB before transferring to Indiana last December, and he has been productive so far in 2025. In three games, Beebe rushed for 209 yards with one touchdown this year, including 90 yards against Kennesaw State and 46 yards in Week 3 against Indiana State before leaving with the injury.

In 2024, Beebe rushed for 884 yards with seven scores at UAB, so he was expected to be a big part of the offense in Bloomington.

In the Week 3 victory, Kaelon Black had seven carries for 68 yards, but it was Khobie Martin who led the way with 11 carries for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cignetti also revealed that Martin will be one player expected to see some more work with Beebe out for the year.

The injury comes at a difficult time for Indiana, which faces off against No. 9 Illinois on Saturday in a top-25 battle of Big Ten Conference teams. Going forward, it will be interesting to see how Cignetti handles the Indiana RB room, but losing Beebe is a tough pill to swallow for a team that has College Football Playoff aspirations once again.