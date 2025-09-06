Indiana did not start off the 2025 college football season as it desired against Old Dominion, but Curt Cignetti's team is rolling in Week 2 against Kennesaw State. Wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is off to a blazing start for the Hoosiers, with over 100 yards of offense through three quarters.

Cooper hauled in a deep ball from Fernando Mendoza in the first half for 40 yards. However, his biggest highlight of the game came on an end-around in the middle of the third quarter, which he took 75 yards to the house.

Omar Cooper Jr. takes it 75-yards to the HOUSE 🔥pic.twitter.com/Mlxg9z0rd3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play was sold perfectly by Mendoza, who faked a handoff to running back Lee Beebe Jr. before selling a drop-back. Cooper did the rest on his own, tip-toeing down the left sideline and breaking a tackle to hit the open field.

The 75-yard touchdown gave Cooper 115 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on just two touches. The junior receiver is not the team's best pass-catcher, but is clearly a weapon Cignetti wants to utilize as much as possible.

Indiana putting it together against Kennesaw State in Week 2

Indiana only beat Old Dominion by 13 in Week 1, but it is performing to Cignetti's expectations in Week 2. The Hoosiers are thoroughly dominating Kennesaw State through three quarters and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Week 1 marked a transition for Indiana, which lost quarterback Kurtis Rourke and four of its top five rushers from the 2024 team that made the College Football Playoffs. Mendoza, who committed to Bloomington in the offseason as one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal, looked comfortable in his debut, but was unable to sustain drives the way Cignetti wanted.

After notching just 193 passing yards in Week 1, Mendoza topped 200 passing yards by the end of the third quarter against Kennesaw State. As a result, the Hoosiers have already doubled their touchdown total in Week 1 after just 45 minutes of play.