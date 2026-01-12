The Indiana football program is currently gearing up for the national championship game against the Miami Hurricanes, to be played on January 19 from Miami. The Hoosiers recently got to this stage by blowing out the Oregon Ducks in the semfinal game, the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, and now are just one win away from securing their first title in school history.

While they prepare for the big game, Indiana football is also taking steps to secure its future.

“Amare Ferrell has re-signed with Indiana football and will be back with the team next season, the multi-year starter earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2025,” reported Michael Niziolek of The Herald-Times on X, formerly Twitter, citing a report from Max Olson of ESPN.

Ferrell has been one of several Hoosiers defensive players to play excellent football throughout the year and continuing onto the team's playoff run. While Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and the offense have understandably garnered many of the headlines during Indiana's dominant season, the team's defense has been arguably just as impressive, recently holding the Alabama Crimson Tide to just three points in the Rose Bowl.

As previously mentioned, the Hoosiers will next take on the Miami Hurricanes, who have had a similarly impressive run throughout the college football playoff so far, defeating Ole Miss last week in narrow fashion a week after a surprisingly comfortable victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, a team that Indiana just scraped by in the Big Ten Championship Game this year.

Ferrell and his teammates in the Indiana secondary will have to muster another strong performance to hold off Carson Beck and company, who have been rolling as of late.

In any case, Indiana and Miami are set to kick off the national championship game next Monday at 7:30 pm ET.