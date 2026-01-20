Among the many who were thrilled about the Indiana Hoosiers' College Football National Championship win was iconic singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, who's a big fan of the team.

After the National Championship game, Mellencamp's iconic “Hurts So Good” played over Hard Rock Stadium's speakers, and the crowd sang along.

Mellencamp didn't let this go unnoticed. He posted a video of the stadium singing his song in celebration, captioning it, “Miami vs Indiana ‘Hurt So Good' National Champions 16-0!”

Obviously, Mellencamp, being a big Indiana football fan, was fired up for the game. He posted a picture of himself wearing an Indiana varsity jacket before the game.

Fernando Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first National Championship

For the first time in their program's history, the Indiana Hoosiers won the National Championship in 2026, beating the Miami Hurricanes.

The game was played on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where the Hurricanes usually play. Indiana capped off a perfect season, going undefeated and winning the National Championship.

Statistically, quarterback Fernando Mendoza didn't have his best game. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards, and he didn't throw a touchdown or an interception. He did, however, rush for a touchdown on a crucial fourth down in the fourth quarter.

Mendoza was the first player in Indiana history to win the Heisman Trophy. Now, he will set his sights on the NFL as he prepares to enter the draft.

Meanwhile, Miami's quarterback, Carson Beck, threw an interception late in the game that sealed the Hoosiers' win. The offense was led by running back Mark Fletcher Jr., who rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Indiana had a dominant season, blowing out the Alabama Crimson Tide and Oregon Ducks to advance to the College Football National Championship in the playoffs. The game against Miami was close, but they were able to secure the victory.