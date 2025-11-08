The Heisman Trophy race suddenly has an interesting new candidate. Texas Tech football fans have been clamoring for star linebacker Jacob Rodriguez to be in the discussion, and the senior might have officially entered the conversation with another big game against BYU.

Rodriguez entered Week 11 with 74 tackles, one sack and an FBS-leading seven forced fumbles. With all eyes on the top-10 clash between Texas Tech and BYU, the linebacker added to those stellar numbers with 14 tackles, including one for a loss, one pass breakup, one interception and a fumble recovery.

The dominant performance had Rodriguez feeling himself after his interception in the third quarter. The 23-year-old gave in to the fan cheers and hit the Heisman pose on the field.

Heisman campaign for LB Jacob Rodriguez starts with the on field pose of course 😤😤#Big12FB | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/lKp6H32qzK — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodriguez admitted after the game that he “sure hopes” the performance officially places him in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Rodriguez has been dominant all season, but his leadership and tenacity were on full display in Week 11. ESPN honed in on him while featuring Texas Tech on College GameDay, and he delivered with his best game of the 2025 college football season.

Rodriguez and Texas Tech stifled BYU all game, allowing just 255 total yards, including only 67 rushing yards. The Cougars entered the game averaging the second-most rushing yards per game in the Big 12, led by the conference's leading rusher, LJ Martin.

Texas Tech HC supports Jacob Rodriguez's Heisman campaign

Texas Tech football fans are not the only ones driving Jacob Rodriguez's Heisman campaign. The linebacker also has the full support of his head coach, Joey McGuire, who openly pushed the narrative for his defensive captain after the Red Raiders' big Week 11 victory.

“Heisman is given to the best football player,” McGuire said, via Red Raider Sports. “It's not given to the best quarterback. They have awards for that. You can't say that Jacob Rodriguez is not playing at that level, at an elite level, as good as anybody in the country. That kid deserves to be a part of that.”

At this point, Rodriguez has the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nagurski Award all but locked up. Those trophies are awarded to the best defensive player in the country, a category in which he has almost no competition.

Red Raider fans are also backing McGuire to win the Bear Bryant Award, given to the best head coach in the FBS.