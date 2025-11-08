Matt LaFleur drew a line on the Packers’ kicker debate, saying Brandon McManus, not Lucas Havrisik, will handle duties in Week 10 against the Eagles. The clarity comes after Havrisik’s strong cameo, including a franchise-record 61-yarder, and after McManus missed three of seven attempts since returning.

LaFleur reiterated that “every spot is a competition” but affirmed McManus as the choice moving forward, even after a 43-yard miss loomed large in the loss to the Panthers.

The league office added another storyline from that Carolina game. Packers safety Evan Williams was fined $6,448 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Panthers wideout Xavier Legette, as noticed by Joe Person on X, formerly Twitter.

Legette was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return, but the play still drew the post-week discipline, underscoring the tight officiating and financial penalties around head contact as Green Bay heads into Monday night.

That fine highlights a broader emphasis the Packers must carry into Philadelphia: keep the secondary aggressive but controlled. Williams has carved out rotational snaps with range and physicality, yet the margin for error against an explosive Eagles receiving corps is thin.

A single unnecessary contact foul can flip field position or extend a drive, especially in a game where Green Bay’s offense is still rediscovering rhythm with McManus back and the red-zone ledger needing cleaner execution.

Personnel-wise, the Packers continue to spread targets rather than force-feed one receiver, a philosophy that can stabilize a game in hostile environments if the kicking game cooperates. The tension, of course, is situational finishing:

LaFleur’s commitment to McManus signals trust that short-to-mid range attempts become automatic again and that the long ball remains in play if drives stall near midfield.

The matchup also revives a sore subject. Green Bay pushed to eliminate the Eagles’ quarterback sneak variation, the so-called tush push, over the offseason. The rule didn’t change, and LaFleur made clear he’s tired of the discourse, noting the only real answer is to keep Philadelphia out of short yardage. Expect the Eagles to test that resolve early if down-and-one situations arise.

Add it up, and Monday night hinges on discipline and details: special teams reliability, clean leverage in the secondary, and avoiding freebies like the hit that cost Williams. If the Packers pair that with their balanced passing approach, they can trade punches without handing Philadelphia extra downs or points.