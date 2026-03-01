The 2026 NFL offseason is finally starting to heat up. Teams gathered in Indianapolis this past week for the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. This event always seems to generate plenty of rumors to start the offseason because every NFL team and league insiders are all gathered in one place. That creates some fertile ground to discuss potential trades and gain intelligence before NFL free agency.

Former Packers QB Malik Willis, who is regarded as one of the best free agents available, got a reality check in a recent ESPN article.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler cast doubt on rumors that Willis could earn $30 million per season on a new contract during free agency.

“Willis' market has been a prominent topic this week. But a team offering him $30-plus million per year doesn't appear realistic,” Fowler wrote on Sunday. “Many front offices believe the more accurate comp is Justin Fields' deal with the Jets last year (two years, $40 million). Could that jump up due to cap inflation and/or multiple suitors? Sure. A range of $20-25 million annually is certainly a good starting point. But Willis hitting the $30 million threshold as a player with six career starts would surprise some of the teams at the combine.”

Willis should still have a strong market in free agency, even if he does not land $30 million per year.

Fowler noted that “at least two and possibly several teams” should be involved with Willis in free agency. The Dolphins are “definitely in” likely because of head coach Jeff Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan's relationship with Willis with the Packers. The Cardinals could also be in the running for Willis.

Coaches at the combine seem to love Willis' upside as a potentially elite rushing quarterback. But there are also concerns about if he can run a complete NFL offense.

“The issue will be that you simply can't run your whole offense with him,” one prominent offensive coach told ESPN. “He's not ready to handle that. So, whether he can sustain a full season will be a question. But he's got a lot of ability and terrific character.”

It will be exciting to see where Willis eventually lands during NFL free agency.