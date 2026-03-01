The Buffalo Bills are a team undergoing a lot of change heading into 2026. Buffalo's front office is exploring the free-agent market, while also considering trades to bolster the roster. The Bills have targeted one specific player on their roster that they won't be trading, according to a new report.

“There has been speculation that defensive tackle Ed Oliver could be available in trade, but I am told that the Bills have no interest in moving him and that they expect him to be on the team in 2026,” ESPN's Dan Graziano reported.

It appears that Buffalo is looking at making some changes though on defense heading into the next campaign.

“They'll also look for guys who fit new coordinator Jim Leonhard's defense, but they believe several of the young defensive players they've drafted the past few years are versatile enough that they won't have to make major personnel changes,” Graziano added.

The Bills made the NFL Playoffs once again in 2025, and once again came up short from reaching the Super Bowl. Buffalo lost to the Denver Broncos in the postseason.

Bills have a new head coach in 2026

The Bills have a new head coach, after parting ways with Sean McDermott. Joe Brady was promoted to head coach, after serving as the team's offensive coordinator. Brady had interviewed for some head coaching jobs in recent years.

“[Brady's] one of the most positive guys in the building,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said last season, per ESPN. “He's always got juice and energy for the guys. I think that's something that we love and appreciate about him, and he's as real as they come.”

The window is closing for Buffalo to win a Super Bowl with their star quarterback, Allen. Allen has put together some outstanding seasons but never been able to reach a Super Bowl. The Bills haven't made the NFL's biggest game for more than 30 years.

Time will tell if Brady is able to finally accomplish that feat in western New York.