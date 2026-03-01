The Green Bay Packers have finalized their coaching staff by hiring Cam Achord as the new special teams coordinator, marking the completion of all coaching vacancies across the league.

Achord, who won Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots, brings a championship background to the team as he takes over for Rich Bisaccia.

Most recently an assistant with the New York Giants, the 39-year-old coach is expected to provide stability to a critical unit for postseason success.

Additionally, a report from ESPN indicated that the offensive line protecting Jordan Love could undergo significant changes through the trade market.

Offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Ben Powers from the Denver Broncos are being considered as potential trade candidates due to their high cap hits and market value.

Furthermore, left tackle Rasheed Walker is entering a phase where his performance has put him in discussions about contracts exceeding the $20 million mark.

With limited competition at the position, Walker is poised to enter the market at an opportune time to secure a high salary.

Reflecting on the staff changes from early last month, Jordan Love expressed a positive sentiment regarding former assistant Sean Mannion, who has been hired as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles.

During an appearance on the Up and Adams Show, Love described Mannion as a smart coach with valuable insight gained from his experience as a former NFL quarterback.

Mannion served as the quarterbacks coach in Green Bay last season and played a key role in Love’s development before taking the opportunity to call plays for Jalen Hurts.

These significant changes in the coaching staff and the potential for major trades highlight a franchise undergoing a strategic evolution.

As the 2026 campaign approaches, the combination of new coaching philosophies and an updated offensive line will be the primary focus for the Packers. Could this be a better year for them?