The Indiana football team reached the pinnacle of college games by completing a flawless 16-0 season, culminating in a 27-21 national championship victory over Miami. Fernando Mendoza, quarterback and Offensive Player of the Game, led the charge in his hometown, attributing the win to his faith and his teammates. “I first want to give all the glory to God,” Mendoza said during the celebration. But following the historic win, there is also news from Fernando's brother, Alberto.

He decided to enter the transfer portal to seek his own starting opportunity. At first, it was noticed that only Georgia Tech was a possible future for him, but Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported on X that, in addition to them, Duke is among the other teams that could end up being in the mix with Indiana QB transfer Alberto Mendoza, sources tell CBS Sports.

Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, was IU’s backup QB this year. After watching the program's massive transformation from the sidelines, Alberto is now a coveted prospect for programs looking to add a talented signal-caller with championship-level experience to their 2026 rosters.

The victory also provided a moment of levity for head coach Curt Cignetti, who pulled off an unprecedented feat in just two seasons. When asked about his future following the storybook run, Cignetti made a humorous remark regarding the idea of stepping away.

“If I was smart, I’d probably retire, but we need the money,” Cignetti joked. The quip underscored the relaxed but focused nature of a coach who has led the Hoosiers to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. Despite the humor, Cignetti remained grounded, acknowledging that while Indiana's history was once poor, the emphasis has now permanently shifted toward football excellence.

As Indiana transitions into the role of defending champions, the culture established by Cignetti ensures the team is prepared for the hurdles of a new season. The program’s rise from an underdog to a 16-0 champion has redefined what is possible in Bloomington, proving that its success was built on a foundation of elite coaching and dedicated players.

With the first title secured, the Hoosiers are already looking ahead, ready to prove that this championship era is only just beginning.