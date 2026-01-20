The Indiana football team is national champions. Indiana won a thriller over Miami on Monday night, getting an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. It was the first national title for the program, as well as for Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti.

While speaking with reporters postgame, Cignetti made a joke about retirement.

“If I was smart, I’d probably retire, but we need the money,” Cignetti joked, per On3. The quip got some chuckles from the assembled news media.

Indiana won 27-21, to finish the season at 16-0. It was just a historic, storybook run for the Hoosiers, who were not known as a college football power.

Curt Cignetti finished the job this season at Indiana

Article Continues Below

Cignetti pulled off a feat that the college football world hasn't seen in modern memory. His Indiana team won the national championship after running the table in the regular season. Indiana football also won the Big Ten championship, after defeating Ohio State.

Cignetti has been in Bloomington for just two seasons. He has led Indiana to the College Football Playoff, in each of his two years. Before coming to Indiana, Cignetti was the head coach at James Madison.

“I took an unprecedented chance in this business and ended up here,” Cignetti said. “When I took that job (IUP), the goal wasn’t to end up here, but I did. The reason I’m sitting here today, all those things prepared me for this. But the reason I’m sitting here today is because of guys like this (players surrounding him at the podium), and there’s a ton of them in that locker room and a great coaching staff.

“A lot of us that have been together for a long time.”

The Indiana coach is already looking forward to next season. Cignetti admitted to reporters he drank a beer after the win, but will deal with other football matters on Tuesday. Indiana fans hope that Cignetti's championship is the first of many he will bring to the school.