The Indiana football team completed an incredible milestone by finishing a perfect 16-0 season and capturing the national title with a 27-21 win over the Miami Hurricanes. Superstar quarterback Fernando Mendoza was at the center of this triumph, earning the Offensive Player of the Game award in his own hometown. During the trophy presentation, Mendoza expressed his gratitude to his team and his faith.

“I first want to give all the glory to God,” Mendoza said. “I mean, there's no better group of guys I want to deal with. It's the most special moment of my life. This is such a great group of guys. I love you guys. Great job. Let's f***ing go!” His leadership was the driving force behind Indiana's first-ever national championship.

Right after the celebration, news broke regarding the team's depth chart for the coming year. According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports on X, Alberto Mendoza has decided to enter the transfer portal.

Alberto served as the backup quarterback to his brother Fernando during this historic run. Early reports suggest that Georgia Tech is among the teams to watch as a potential landing spot for the young signal-caller.

This move allows Alberto to seek a starting opportunity elsewhere after witnessing the program's massive transformation firsthand.

The victory also brought a significant perspective from head coach Curt Cignetti regarding the program's future and the difficulty of maintaining success. Cignetti acknowledged the historic shift in the school's identity, moving away from being known primarily for basketball.

“We’re national champions,” Cignetti said. “I know Indiana’s history was pretty poor w/some good years sprinkled in there. It was a basketball school. Emphasis is on football now. Have to be good in football now.”

As the Indiana football team transitions to defending champions, the culture established by Cignetti ensures the program is prepared for the challenges ahead. The perfect season and the national title have redefined what is possible for football in Bloomington, proving that the team is no longer an underdog in the national landscape.