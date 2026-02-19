The Indiana football program recently completed its dominant 2025 season by winning the national championship game in narrow fashion against the Miami Hurricanes. The win established head coach Curt Cignetti as one of the best in recent college football history and completed one of the quickest program turnarounds ever seen.

One criticism that has been leveled against the Hoosiers is the fact that they have one of the oldest rosters in college football, comprised of many players closer to their mid-20s than their teens.

Recently, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported that “The NCAA is threatening to vacate wins, erase stats, and fine schools if it wins its ongoing eligibility lawsuits. Indiana's Louis Moore, Memphis' Cortez Braham, and SDSU's Tatuo Martinson are directly in the crosshairs,” on X, formerly Twitter.

“Indiana used a player originally deemed to be ineligible by the NCAA but permitted to play through a court's injunction: safety Louis Moore…” reported Ross Dellenger of On3 Sports.

“If the NCAA eventually wins, could the association vacate the Hoosiers' national championship? That is highly unlikely,” he clarified.

The news comes amid controversy, as it was recently announced that Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss would be able to take his talents back to Oxford instead of the NFL after winning a prolonged court battle to grant him yet another year of eligibility.

Meanwhile, Indiana will lose several players this offseason as they finally run out of their COVID-extended eligibility, but Cignetti and company are sure to be active adding more veteran talent through the transfer portal ahead of next season, as they look to defend their national title win.

It remains to be seen what will come of the NCAA's lawsuits, and what that might mean for Indiana and other programs if the organization ends up winning.

However, for now, it seems that the national title will be here to stay.