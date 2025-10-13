As the No. 3 Indiana football team beat the Oregon Ducks, there is no denying that head coach Curt Cignetti will be in a lot of rumors as roles open around the nation. The Indiana football head coach has already been connected to Penn State with the program firing James Franklin, an open role that analyst Paul Finebaum believes he should consider taking if offered.

Finebaum was on ESPN's “The Matt Barrie Show” and said that he “would encourage” Cignetti to ponder leaving the Hoosiers and coaching the Nittany Lions.

“We’ve seen a lot of coaches that have stayed at the roulette wheel too long,” Finebaum said. “And I think Cignetti is at an age where he’s thinking, I probably have another move left. Where is it and for how much? I would encourage him to think about it because I just think at some point, you’ll get the wrong quarterback. You’ll miss a little bit, and it’ll crash like triple witching hour on Wall Street. That’s just my thought, now by the way, I would've gone broke betting against Indiana this year.”

Indiana football signed Curt Cignetti to an extension almost a year ago

While Cignetti and the Indiana football team got a huge win over the Ducks, the rumors around him being considered for the Penn State job could be amplified. However, it's important to note that the Hoosiers signed Cignetti to a contract extension last November, almost a year ago, to which the 64-year-old asked why he should leave if the program he's with is an “emerging superpower.”

“Well, you know, honestly, they came to me, they were very proactive,” Cignetti said on Fox Sports. “And, you know, some people say, ‘Well, why would you do that when this one may open, that one may open, and you're going to be a hot commodity.' Blah, blah, blah, and the fact that matters is, we're the emerging superpower in college football. Why would I leave?”

“We’re the emerging superpower in college football. Why would I leave?” Curt Cignetti’s words after he signed his contract extension 11 months ago aged quite well. #iufb pic.twitter.com/npZ22cpQNS — Nick Rodecap (@NickRodecap) October 12, 2025

At any rate, it remains to be seen if Cignetti will be considered for the Nittany Lions job, but he is more focused on the present and leading the Hoosiers to the promised land. Indana looks to stay undefeated when the team takes on Michigan State on Saturday.