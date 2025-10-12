In a battle of undefeated Top 10 teams, the seventh-ranked Indiana football team came away with a 30-20 win on the road over third-ranked Oregon. In Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti's second season at the helm, the Hoosiers should rise up the AP rankings after their massive road victory. After their latest triumph, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz broke down just how good the Indiana football program has been in Cignetti's sophomore campaign at the helm via X, formerly Twitter.

“Indiana’s last three games: — Most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent in program history,” posted Zenitz after the massive win. “— First road win over Iowa since 2007, — First road win over a top-five opponent in program history, which is also its first win over a top three ranked opponent since 1967.”

Now 6-0, the Indiana football team could be on the precipice of the best season in school history. Behind transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers' offensive attack has not scored below 20 points in any game so far this season. They've won gutsy matchups on the road the last two Saturdays. After getting past Iowa and now Oregon, the Indiana football program will soon shift its focus to the Michigan State Spartans. Will the Hoosiers be able to clinch a 7-0 start next Saturday afternoon?

Can Indiana football continue its undefeated start next Saturday?

The Indiana football team will return to Bloomington next Saturday, hosting a visiting Big Ten rival in the Spartans. It's part of a two-game homestand for the Hoosiers, who will host UCLA the following weekend. Luckily, the Indiana football program will avoid another West Coast road trip, as they play at Maryland, Penn State, and Purdue in three out of their last four regular-season matchups. The one home game in that span for Cignetti's program is against Wisconsin.

Outside of the Nittany Lions, who lost their third straight game of the season Saturday after rising as high as number two in the AP poll, the Indiana football team should be heavily favored for the rest of its schedule. Although the Hoosiers will need to remain on their A-game to stay undefeated, it doesn't feel like Cignetti needs to do much to motivate his team. Mendoza and his teammates are certainly hungry for more success. Can the Indiana football program go undefeated and not only clinch their second consecutive College Football Playoff spot, but also a Big Ten Championship opportunity as well?