Iowa is coming off a loss to Oregon, 18-16, last time out, but they have been getting wins off the field as of late. Iowa recently got a commitment from a four-star quarterback. The Hawkeyes picked up another commitment today, as tight end Luke Brewer, from the 2026 class, has committed to the Hawkeyes.

“This is my home. I’m ready to go to work for my people & play in my backyard… no place like TEU,” Brewer told Hayes Fawcett of Rivals when announcing his commitment.

Brewer had multiple offers, including from Iowa State, Tennessee, Florida, Miami, and Oregon. He also took official visits to Tennessee, Iowa, and Iowa State, ultimately choosing to sign with Iowa.

The tight end is a four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the 20th-ranked tight end in the nation. He is also the sixth-ranked recruit out of Iowa.

Brewer is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end who also played on defense for Norwalk High School. This season, he brought in 39 receptions for 532 yards and six touchdowns. He also led Norwalk with 63.5 tackles. He was originally part of the 2027 recruiting class, but decided in September to reclassify to the 2026 class, meaning he has completed his high school football career.

Iowa has produced multiple NFL tight ends. Dallas Clark was one of the first of a long line of solid tight ends from the program, winning the 2002 John Mackey Award. Meanwhile, Noah Fant, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, and T.J. Hockenson are all part of the long line of tight ends to go through the Hawkeye program.

Iowa is currently 6-3 on the season. They will hit the road in Week 12, facing USC.