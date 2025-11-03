Four Big Ten teams have hit seven wins or more through 11 weeks. Ohio State and Indiana remain the conference leaders and now await their College Football Playoffs ranking Tuesday. Meanwhile, the top 10 from last week's power rankings has seen changes below.

1. Ohio State (-)

The Buckeyes and Ryan Day won the reunion contest against Jim Knowles and his Penn State defense. Now the Buckeyes will find out if they're the top ranked CFP team.

2. Indiana (-)

The Hoosiers overcame an early slow start before walloping Maryland 55-10. But could Curt Cignetti to Auburn chatter now commence? Cignetti still inked a massive extension to stay in Bloomington, but don't be shocked if Auburn reaches out.

3. Oregon (-)

Dan Lanning shut down any thought of him leaving Eugene. Oregon, meanwhile, shut down Wisconsin's passing game to only 86 yards in the Ducks' Saturday win.

4. Michigan (-)

Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines survived a scare from struggling Purdue. Bryce Underwood got held below 150 passing yards with one interception.

5. Iowa (-1)

The Hawkeyes drop slightly with Michigan having more conference wins at the moment. Iowa has a massive tilt at home this Saturday against No. 6 Oregon — featuring Fox's Big Noon Kickoff crew but CBS airing the game.

6. USC (+2)

The Trojans and Lincoln Riley kept their composure in winning inside a loud Memorial Stadium. Riley even took a jab at the Big Ten afterward.

7. Washington (-)

Perhaps Jedd Fisch will field calls from Auburn amid his possibility with alma mater Florida. His Huskies get three sub .500 foes next before closing the regular season against Oregon.

8. Minnesota (+1)

The Golden Gophers bounced back from the debacle at Iowa but needed overtime to surpass Michigan State. Minnesota delivered an astonishing seven sacks.

9. Illinois (+1)

The Illini piled 445 total yards in trouncing Rutgers. Bret Bielema and company are now staring at a 9-3 finish with three unranked foes left.

10. Nebraska (-4)

The Cornhuskers whiffed on making a huge statement in falling to USC. Now Nebraska must avoid being swept by the Los Angeles representatives by facing UCLA on Saturday.

11. Northwestern (-)

They can taste a return to bowl eligibility in Evanston. But David Braun and the Wildcats have back-to-back ranked foes in USC and Michigan next.

12. UCLA (-)

Perhaps the week off benefitted UCLA following that rough outing in Bloomington. The Bruins can make their sudden push for a bowl game by knocking off Nebraska.

13. Maryland (-)

The Terrapins' offense has struggled in getting points — mustering 17 versus UCLA then 10 against Indiana. They earn a chance to snap their four-game slide against another struggling conference team.

14. Rutgers (-)

Rutgers fell to 4-5 after enduring a 22-point defeat against Illinois. Now they get the slumping Terps on Saturday.

15. Penn State (-)

Knowles had to watch Jeremiah Smith pull down a jaw-dropping one handed catch in front of him. Interim head coach Terry Smith, meanwhile, is 0-2 since taking over for James Franklin.

16. Purdue (+1)

The Boilermakers would've moved higher had they stunned Michigan. But they've now lost seven in a row.

17. Michigan State (-1)

MSU is one of two Big Ten teams sitting at 0-6 in the conference. They can regroup before facing rival PSU.

18. Wisconsin (-)

Season is toiling in vain for the Badgers. Two ranked foes (Washington and Indiana) are next up for Luke Fickell and his 2-6 squad.