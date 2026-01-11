A 9-4 campaign capped off with a 34-27 win over 14th-ranked Vanderbilt could be a sign of brighter times for the Iowa football program. As the Hawkeyes look to climb the Big Ten standings next season, another offensive threat has been added via the transfer portal. South Dakota running back L.J. Phillips Jr., fresh off leading the school to a Division II national title, has transferred to Iowa, per On3's Pete Nakos on X, formerly Twitter.

“South Dakota All-American RB L.J. Phillips Jr. has committed to Iowa, his reps @thebizofathlete tell @SWiltfong_ and I,” posted Nakos. “The 5-foot-9, 225-pound RB rushed for 1,920 yards and 19 TDs in 2025, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He has two years of eligibility remaining.”

Sophomore Kamari Moulton led the Iowa football program in rushing last year, with 878 yards rushing on 170 attempts. Fellow tailbacks Terrell Washington and Jaziun Patterson have transferred, so Phillips Jr. will look to share the load with Moulton. Having both backs will help ease the load on whoever starts at quarterback for Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester next fall. How big of an impact will Phillips Jr. have at Kinnick Stadium next September?

Iowa football looks to take next step on offense in 2026

While Iowa football's performance in Lester's second year at the helm was improved, there's still much more the Hawkeyes can do. Moulton and Phillips Jr. have the ability to lead one of the best rushing attacks in college football. The former South Dakota standout just ran for over 2,000 yards, after all. It's clear that Lester should build his attack behind him and the rising Moulton.

Quarterback still remains a question mark. There are plenty of options available in the portal, where the Iowa football program found 2025 starter Mark Gronowski. If they are to make their way to the top of the Big Ten, the Hawkeyes offense under Lester needs to take the next step. Will Phillips Jr. help to guide it there?