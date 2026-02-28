The Kansas City Royals and two-time All-Star outfielder Starling Marte are reportedly discussing a contract in MLB free agency, per MLB insider Jon Heyman.

The Royals have a number of questions in their outfield. Jac Caglianone could be a star, but overall outfield uncertainty remains. Bringing in an established veteran such as Marte would make sense. However, a deal has yet to be finalized as of this story's writing.

Marte played for the Mets in 2025. He spent four total seasons in New York, earning one of his two career All-Star selections during that span. At 37 years old, it remains to be seen how much Marte realistically has left in the tank. He performed fairly well while on the field in 2025, slashing .270/.335/.410. Marte was limited to only 98 games played, however.

Regardless, he is a veteran with a proven track record. He also features 25 games of postseason experience. The Royals have a young team overall, so bringing in a veteran who understands what it takes to play under the bright lights of October could prove to be a pivotal move.

The Royals are gearing up for the 2026 campaign. Kansas City reached the postseason in 2024 before falling short in 2025. The '26 squad looks like it could be a contender with Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Cole Ragans leading the way. It takes an entire roster to seriously compete, though, so depth will be crucial.

Updates will continue to be made available on the Royals and Starling Marte's contract discussions in MLB free agency.