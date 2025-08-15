There was a time when Johnny Manziel dominated the college football world. He is remembered as one of the best college football quarterbacks of all-time, as he emerged as a Heisman-caliber talent at Texas A&M. His NFL career did not follow the same path, however. Although rumors of a Manziel return have swirled over the years, the former QB has recently been spending his time traveling the world and attending Drake concerts.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Manziel was asked how “Johnny Manziel” is doing by McAfee.

“You know, Johnny Manziel has been traveling the world with a good homie of mine,” The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner said. “Seeing some amazing concerts night in and night out. I have been to probably six countries in the last two months, flying on Air Drake, going to see some shows.”

Manziel has traded throwing touchdowns for watching concerts over the past few months. He's doing his best to make the most of the opportunity, even going out of his way to “bless” others.

“The last couple shows I've been to, I've asked for some extra tickets and I'm walking outside the venues and stuff,” Manziel continued. “Trying to go bless some people and just be like, ‘hey, do you have a ticket to the show?' The guy was like, ‘no.' I'm like, ‘do you want to go see the greatest concert of your life? Here you go.'”

Johnny Manziel calls Drake “an amazing friend”

Manziel is a big fan of Drake. He revealed that his mission at recent concerts has been to give others the opportunity to see Drake live. McAfee later asked Manziel about Drake's concerts, which led to the ex-Texas A&M star giving the rapper his flowers for both his concerts and who he is as a person.

“They've (the concerts) been amazing, man. The guy is such a legend,” Manziel said. “Such a great performer. So much energy. And to me, just been an amazing friend… There was a point and time whenever I was in college and I go to Toronto for the first time and my Mom calls me. And she's like, ‘what the hell are you doing? Why are you in Toronto? And why are you hanging out with rappers?'

“And you fast-forward 15 years later and we're out the other night and my Mom texts me… I pick up the phone and I FaceTime her. I'm with Drake. And just the smile on her face whenever she knows I'm in such good company around great people. She texts me right after and she's like, ‘I know you're the happiest and safest you could ever be. Tell Drake I love him. Have fun.'”

How Manziel, Drake became friends

Johnny Manziel and Drake have both endured their share of ups and downs over the years. They can relate to each other in many ways, as there was a time when they were both arguably the best at their respective crafts.

“We went to dinner the other night,” Manziel added later while speaking on The Pat McAfee Show. “Somebody that we were with asked, ‘you know, how do you guys know each other?' And when it first happened, I was kind of like… huh (thinking and trying to remember). His (Drake's) response was, ‘you know, I don't know. We met, we hung-out, I made a song about it and we've been homies ever since.'

“And then I went back to the hotel that night and, like, really thought about it… What a crazy story for a kid from Kerrville, Texas and a guy from Toronto, Canada to meet the way we did and end up sitting here 15 years later… To me, it really, really is a family thing and something that I make sure to reiterate to him every single time, how thankful I am to be able to have somebody like him in my life.”

Johnny Manziel's football career may be over (although rumors of a return could continue to swirl since he is only 32 years old), but he seems to be enjoying his life right now. Drake has clearly played a significant role in Manziel's life over the years.

If you attend a Drake concert anytime soon, don't be surprised if Manziel is at the venue.