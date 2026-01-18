Dylan Edwards will wrap up his rocky college football career with his third different program in 2026. The former Kansas State running back, who began his career at Colorado, has opted to remain within the Jayhawk State with his latest commitment from the college football transfer portal.

Edwards committed from Kansas State to its in-state rival, Kansas, from the portal on Sunday, On3 Sports reported. Edwards has two years of eligibility remaining after using his redshirt on an injury-riddled 2025 season.

The Derby, Kansas, native transfers to the Jayhawks with 1,072 career rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns in 28 games. Despite appearing in just four games, Edwards is coming off a season in which he averaged 6.0 yards per carry and tallied 192 rushing yards in his final two outings.

Although Edwards has yet to reach his full potential, his speed and explosive playmaking still make him one of the most dynamic players in college football every time he steps on the field. He now joins a Kansas team that has historically been a run-first offense under head coach Lance Leipold.

Kansas revamps offense in college football transfer portal

Article Continues Below

In addition to Edwards, Kansas secured another key commitment in the college football transfer portal on Sunday. The Jayhawks added former Rice quarterback Chase Jenkins at roughly the same time as Edwards, On3 Sports reported.

Jenkins is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback whose play style is very similar to the departing Jalon Daniels. In his first full year as a starter, the redshirt sophomore tallied 1,025 passing yards, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, 531 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2025.

Jenkins did not throw much at Rice, attempting just 172 passes all season, but he completed 69.2 percent of his throws. While he will need to increase his volume and arm talent to have success at Kansas, Jenkins brings a level of stability to Leipold's 2026 quarterback room that was left in a state of uncertainty without Daniels.

With Edwards and Jenkins in place, Kansas is in line to potentially rebound from a disappointing 2025 campaign. The two dynamic athletes give the Jayhawks their best offensive outlook since Daniels began the 2023 season with All-Big 12 running back Devin Neal.