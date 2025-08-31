The No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats escaped from an upset by scoring a touchdown in the final minute to get past FCS opponent North Dakota 38-35 on Saturday night.

It was an absolute battle between the two squads, trading blows throughout the course of the game. North Dakota even led 21-17 at halftime, putting Kansas State in the danger zone of an upset.

Luckily for them, they had the clutch gene in the final minute of the contest. Quarterback Avery Johnson found receiver Joe Jackson for the six-yard pass as the latter reached the end zone, taking the last lead of the night.

How Kansas State performed against North Dakota

Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Travis Bates (39) sacks North Dakota Fighting Hawks quarterback Jerry Kaminski (11) during the first half against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025.
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The N0. 17 Kansas State Wildcats needed this win, especially after losing to the Iowa State Cyclones last week.

Despite the team's defensive woes, the Wildcats' offense was up to the challenge against the persistent North Dakota squad. Avery Johnson had a huge role in leading his squad to victory, completing 28 passes out of 43 attempts for 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Johnson's active passing helped the receiving corps flourish throughout the night. Jayce Brown torched North Dakota defenders with 12 receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. Jerand Bradley came next with five catches for 46 yards, while Jaron Tibbs made three receptions for 55 yards and a score.

The run game also had a solid outing against the Fighting Hawks' defense. Joe Jackson led the way with 11 carries for 55 yards. Johnson came next with seven carries for 43 yards, while DeVon Rice ran the ball seven times for 40 yards and two touchdowns.

The No. 17 Wildcats will prepare for their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Army Golden Knights on Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

