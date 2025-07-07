Kentucky football hopped in on the Fourth of July weekend recruiting frenzy. Multiple power conference schools like Notre Dame, Miami even Syracuse landed high profile prospects. But the Wildcats won over top 10 quarterback Matt Ponatoski.

The four-star chose UK over some notable powers too. Hayes Fawcett of On3 revealed Oregon, Alabama and Arkansas losing out on landing Ponatoski.

He's not just heading to Lexington to sling the pigskin on the football field. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder is a star baseball player too — and will suit up for the diamond Wildcats.

But how did Kentucky win over this blue chip recruit? And why did Ponatoski chose UK?

How Kentucky won over Matt Ponatoski

Ponatoski immediately reacted to his verbal commitment to Kentucky with On3/Rivals. The Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year fell in love with the community.

“It’s just the people there,” Ponatoski began. “They’ve been absolutely phenomenal. It’s been a really good relationship (both football and baseball). They’ve been there for a long time and shown love for a long time. It’s going on two years being recruited by them.”

Kentucky not only sent Mark Stoops and members of his coaching staff to court Ponatoski. But also Nick Mingione of Wildcats baseball made a run at Ponatoski.

He later told Tom Loy of 247Sports that UK offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and baseball coach Mingione were fired up about his decision. He then fired a message of the type of student-athlete Kentucky is getting.

“Kentucky is getting a competitor,” Ponatoski began to Loy. “They are getting someone who loves to work and someone who is going to get the job done, no matter how hard it is. There's a reason I'm playing two sports. It's because I love to compete and I have never, and will never, be afraid of competition or the man standing on the other side of the field.”

His commitment comes following a pivotal loss from the spring. Brock Vandagriff left via the transfer portal. Which occurred during the January window. He's the 15th verbal commitment for the 2026 class.