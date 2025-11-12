The Cardinals’ surge under Jeff Brohm has already produced history that the Louisville football team hadn’t touched since the Lamar Jackson era, when they stunned No. 2 Miami 24-21 back in October, an older result, but the signature upset that still frames where this program is headed.

Louisville football team and head coach Jeff Brohm are now discussing a contract extension to keep the former Cardinals quarterback in charge, per On3 reporters Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and Pete Nakos.

In Year 3 at his alma mater, Brohm has Louisville at 7-2 and squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation. He is 26-10 across three seasons, has been linked to openings like Penn State and Florida during a frenetic carousel with nine Power-conference searches, and, crucially, no ACC coach has won more league games since 2023. He’s 4-2 against AP top-five opponents and currently earns $5.9 million, 43rd nationally and sixth in the ACC, according to On3.

Brohm’s public stance has stayed steady: he talks up “good resources” in Louisville and keeps the focus on the next game. The resume matches the message for him. He became the first Power 4 coach to take different teams to back-to-back conference title games in consecutive years, doing it with Purdue in 2022 and Louisville in 2023, and Louisville’s upset at Miami as a 13.5-point underdog this year served as the latest proof-of-concept for his build.

Article Continues Below

What’s distinguished Brohm in Louisville is the blend. He’s developed quarterbacks, notably Tyler Shough and Miller Moss, while stitching together portal wins with high-school recruiting. It remains a family enterprise, with brothers Brian and Greg on staff and his son Brady working in personnel and recruiting, a continuity that tends to show up on Saturdays in situational polish and quarterback-friendly answers.

There have been bumps, and the timing of an extension matters because the ACC has cannibalized itself. Louisville’s overtime loss to Cal invited a fanbase gut check. Local voices questioned the quarterback play under Brohm and warned about a rankings slide even with the Miami scalp on the wall. The league’s parity means the committee will keep parsing consistency as much as the ceiling.

If Louisville closes clean, the calculus is simple. Lock in the architect who has already elevated the floor, keeps winning big games, and has a track record of finding quarterbacks in an era where that is the entire ballgame. That’s what an extension would signal.