The Louisville football team has a big rivalry game against Kentucky on Saturday. Louisville quarterback Miller Moss, who has led the team this season, has been dealing with an injury. Cardinals fans will likely be happy with his latest injury update.

“Sources: Louisville QB Miller Moss is expected to “give it a go today” and attempt to play against Kentucky after injuring his foot and missing last week,” ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cardinals desperately need Moss. Louisville is banged up at running back heading into the clash with the Wildcats.

“Louisville is without all four scholarship RBs, and will start freshman walk-on RB Braxton Jennings,” Thamel added.

The Cardinals are 7-4 on the season. Louisville hopes to not only win a big rivalry game on Saturday, but also keep Kentucky from making a bowl game. Kentucky is 5-6 on the campaign.

Louisville football hopes to end regular season on high note

The Cardinals are 4-4 in the ACC this season. Louisville's wins include games over Miami (FL) and Pittsburgh, who are both near the top of the league standings.

Louisville looked like a team that could contend for the ACC championship earlier this year. The Cardinals though have lost three games in a row to California, Clemson and SMU. That losing streak sent them spiraling in the league standings. Louisville hopes to end this frustrating stretch on Saturday against Kentucky.

Moss certainly helps the squad's chances of getting a victory. The Cardinals quarterback has thrown for 2,344 passing yards this season and 11 touchdowns. He is a veteran transfer from USC.

Moss has the respect of the Kentucky coaching staff.

“Miller Moss, I would expect him to play and you have to prepare for that, but you have to prepare for (Louisville backup quarterback) Deuce (Adams) as well,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said, per On3. “Jeff has a lot of offense that he can go to and they are always hard to defend. I think they are really good in the pass game and they have a run game that can really hurt you. You have to be prepared for all of it.”

Louisville and Kentucky play at 12:00 ET on Saturday.