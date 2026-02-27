The NFL Combine is underway, and a plethora of this year's top prospects are in attendance, showing off their athleticism and skills. It's a first opportunity for players, like Fernando Mendoza, to meet with teams across the league. On Friday, the former Indiana Hoosier revealed a bizarre suggestion he received from one of the organizations.

While sitting down with Aditi Kinkhabwala of CBS Sports, the 22-year-old quarterback claimed that one team told him he should consider getting arrested. However, he also revealed that it was likely a joke, as that unnamed franchise wanted him to slip to a later pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“It was, ‘Hey, maybe you should get arrested,” said Mendoza when revealing the most bizarre question he has received so far. “I was a little confused, but then it was like to slide [in the draft]. So, hopefully I don't get arrested.”

The most bizarre question that Fernando Mendoza has been asked during his draft interviews "It was: 'Hey, maybe you should get arrested.' I was a little confused, but then it was like to slide." 🎤: @AKinkhabwala pic.twitter.com/33RaeHkaPT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 27, 2026

Fernando Mendoza would not name which team suggested he should be arrested. However, he did hint that the suggestion came from an organization he did not have a formal interview with. Additionally, it's safe to say it wasn't the Las Vegas Raiders, as the Raiders own the No. 1 pick overall and can select Mendoza if they want to.

The top prospect quarterback is coming off the best college football season of his career with Indiana. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy while leading the Hoosiers to their first-ever college football championship. He ended the campaign with 3,535 passing yards and 41 touchdowns (led the nation) through the air while completing 72.0% of his pass attempts.