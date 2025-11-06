After missing the start of the season with a calf injury, Coby White is inching closer to returning to the Chicago Bulls. Meanwhile, the Bulls are off to a 6-1 start and are in 1st place in the Eastern Conference, one of their best starts in decades.

On Thursday, White provided an update on his status as he participated in practice. Essentially, he said he would fit right into the mix, per CHGO Bulls.

“The way I play fits perfectly with the way that we play…I play to win.” White said.

"The way I play fits perfectly with the way that we play…I just play to win." Coby White discusses fitting back in with the Bulls as they continue a hot streak to start the season 📸: @Will_Gottlieb

With White absent, the Bulls are overdelivering in many ways. Their core talent of Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Nikola Vučević have played integral roles in scoring, playmaking, and versatility.

Essentially, filling in the void temporarily left behind by White, considering that he has become the focal point of the Bulls' offense in recent years. The same holds for the contributions of Tre Jones, Isaac Okoro, and Ayo Dosunmu.

As a result, there may be concern that White would have difficulty adjusting back and that the current roster would need to readjust their roles.

Therefore, potentially disrupts the Chicago flow.

On Friday, the Bulls will head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.

How Coby White can ease on down the road to returning to the starting lineup

Chicago will implement minute restrictions on White when he comes back. All in an effort to prevent any chance of re-injuring himself.

To not disrupt the success of the current starting lineup, White will likely start off the bench and lead the second unit, which wouldn't be much of a challenge considering that the Bulls' bench has played a massive role in their easy season success.

Additionally, the offensive flow would emphasize White's off-ball talent to spread the floor and create opportunities.