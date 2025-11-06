The LSU Tigers officially fired Brian Kelly as head coach after the 49-25 Week 9 loss to the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies. Since then, Kelly has remained silent, as he has not spoken with the media in recent weeks. On Thursday, he finally broke his silence after sharing a statement on social media.

Kelly, who is 64 years old, posted a heartfelt letter to the LSU football program and its fans. He doesn't appear to be upset or have any regrets about his tenure with the Tigers. He also wished interim head coach Frank Wilson the best of luck as the team prepares for a Week 11 matchup against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

It appears Brian Kelly is at least happy to have been part of the LSU football program, despite it ending poorly. The 22-year veteran head coach joined the Tigers in 2022. He finished his tenure with the program with a 34-14 record and three bowl game wins. Unfortunately, the program never participated in the College Football Playoff under Kelly.

After being let go by LSU, the future for Brian Kelly currently remains unclear. There is a possibility that he accepts another head coaching job elsewhere, as there are numerous job openings around the nation. However, there is plenty of time before the hiring process begins. So, for now, Kelly will likely enjoy some time off before potentially entering the head coaching carousel.

As for LSU, the Tigers have a big matchup against Alabama on Saturday. After beginning the 2025-26 campaign viewed as one of the premier teams in college football, the Tigers instead are competing for the best possible bowl game that likely isn't part of the postseason.