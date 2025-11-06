The most dominant team of the 2025 college football season is the Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes are the defending champions, but are playing like a better team this year. The defense has been dominant and is the best in the country. The offense has been slower to get started, but it has been highly efficient. However, that efficiency has slowed down their overall pace of play.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day emphasized that the offense can play faster, but what they are dealing with is the fact that the offense has been chasing efficiency. That efficiency has led to the offense not being as up-tempo in comparison. However, they have the athletes and the coaching to go fast when needed.

“When it’s time to turn up the gas, we will,” Day said.

Day also elaborated on that philosophy and how the Buckeyes have approached it this season, particularly in light of their dominant performance.

“When you’re efficient and you’re playing like that, a three-score game can feel way out of reach where I feel like maybe in the past it was like, ‘OK, we’re just getting started on the game,'” Day continued.

This season's Ohio State team has been so dominant that questions have also arisen about whether it has been a challenge for the team to maintain any urgency.

“We challenge the guys all the time to have urgency,” Day said. “We’re getting to our ninth game and feel like we just started.”

He also said that the coaches emphasize the message “It’s gonna come, you've got to believe in that.”

Julian Sayin has come in and been an instant fit for the Ohio State Buckeyes this year. He is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy this season and for good reason. He has 2,188 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, and only three interceptions, with an 80.7% completion percentage.

The Buckeyes also boast one of the best receiving corps in the country, featuring Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, as well as Brandon Inniss and Max Klare. The talent is scattered across this roster, so it makes sense that this offense has been as efficient as it has been. However, if they get punched in the mouth by a team and need more from this offense, they are more than well-equipped to take care of it.