The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes remain on top of the college football world after earning a 38-14 Week 10 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions. There has been a ton of success for this program lately, and head coach Ryan Day seemingly knows it.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Day was asked if he's enjoying himself more this season than he has in the past. The 46-year-old head coach claimed that winning games is what is fun. And Ohio State is doing plenty of that recently.

“Like I say, fun is winning,” said Ryan Day. “Fun is kicking a**, I can tell you that. Losing's no fun. So, that's it. But I will say this: Being around these players and these coaches is fun. Coming into the building every day is fun. And I think, for this age group, it's important to walk in this building every day. If you're gonna play all the way through January, these guys better like coming into the building. Because if they don't, it's not going to go over very well.”

"Fun is kicking ass. Losing is no fun." —@ryandaytime on if he's having more fun this season 😭 (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/RnD9dJQgDy — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2025

Ohio State is seeking its second consecutive national championship after winning the title last season. Some would argue that Ryan Day's team is even better than it was last year. If that's the case, then the Buckeyes very well could go on another deep run in the College Football Playoff.

We'll see Ohio State back in action in Week 11 when the team takes on the Purdue Boilermakers. With just four games remaining on the schedule, the Buckeyes are doing everything possible to end up in the Big Ten Championship before participating in the postseason.