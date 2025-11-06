Despite previously announced plans, Michigan will not begin the 2026 college football season against Western Michigan in Germany. The Wolverines' Athletic Director, Warde Manuel, confirmed the change of plans just months after announcing that the school was exploring the possibility.

Michigan did everything to try and go through with its Germany plans, according to Manuel, but the move did not make much financial sense.

“We did a thorough and exhaustive evaluation in relation to playing an international game,” Manuel said, via On3 Sports. “Based on the analysis of all the factors, we felt it was best to keep the game in Ann Arbor as it was originally scheduled for the 2026 season.”

The game will now commence on Sept. 5, 2026, from The Big House in Ann Arbor. Had it been in Germany, it would have taken place one week earlier on Aug. 29 at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Manuel confirmed that Michigan will continue exploring a potential Germany game in the future. College football games have been played in Europe before, but not nearly at the same frequency as the NFL.

Michigan's updated 2026 college football schedule

Michigan will not go to Germany, but it will still begin the 2026 college football season against Western Michigan. The Wolverines have their first three games of the season confirmed, all of which will be in Ann Arbor.

After taking on the Broncos, Michigan will host Oklahoma and UTEP over the next two weeks. The Oklahoma game will complete a home-and-home series, which began when the Wolverines traveled to Norman in Week 2 of the 2025 season.

Michigan will face Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa and UCLA at home in 2026. The team's away games include road trips to Minnesota, Rutgers, Oregon and Ohio State. After not playing consecutive home games in 2025, the Wolverines will have just four road games in 2026.

Beyond the Wolverines' Sept. 19 game against UTEP, their remaining contests have yet to be scheduled. However, fans can assume that the team's matchup with Ohio State will come at the end of November as per usual.