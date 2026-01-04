LSU football added a highly touted recruit to its future defensive front on Saturday as elite Class of 2027 edge rusher Jaiden Bryant announced his commitment to the Tigers, choosing LSU over a crowded field that included Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Georgia, and several other national programs. Bryant made his announcement during the Under Armour All-America Game in Florida, an event featuring the nation’s top high school juniors and seniors. He was one of two Irmo players selected for the game.

Bryant is a standout from Irmo High School in Irmo, South Carolina, and measures 6-foot-4 and between 240 and 245 pounds depending on the recruiting service. He is one of the top defensive prospects in the 2027 cycle. Rivals ranks him as the No. 1 edge rusher nationally, while On3/Rivals lists him as the No. 11 overall player. The 247Sports Composite places Bryant as the No. 34 overall recruit and the No. 5 edge rusher in the class, and ESPN ranks him No. 37 overall and No. 5 at defensive end.

Bryant’s production backs up those evaluations. During the 2025 season, he recorded 79 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks while also adding an interception, multiple fumble recoveries, two blocked punts, and three touchdowns. The year before, he racked up 22 sacks, giving him 29.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Across that span, Bryant garnered 171 tackles and earned South Carolina 5A Defensive Player of the Year honors in consecutive years. He helped lead Irmo to back-to-back state championship game appearances.

The Tigers' coaching staff, including newly hired head coach Lane Kiffin and, particularly, defensive line coach Sterling Lucas, strongly influenced the decision. Lucas previously coached and recruited Bryant while at South Carolina, just minutes from Irmo High School. When Lucas officially joined LSU on Dec. 22, the existing relationship accelerated Bryant’s timeline and ultimately became the defining factor in his commitment. Bryant committed despite not yet visiting LSU’s campus, though he is expected to be in Baton Rouge later this month.

The edge rusher is the highest-rated pledge of Kiffin’s early tenure and one of the first building blocks of LSU’s 2027 class. Bryant joins four-star quarterback Peyton Houston of Shreveport, Louisiana, giving the Tigers two early commitments in the cycle.

Although LSU retains a strong advantage, Bryant plans to continue exploring his options, taking official visits to Miami, South Carolina, and Texas A&M.