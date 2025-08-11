One LSU football coach fired off the claim that the Tigers are more than Garrett Nussmeier. The quarterback features a defense that earned a stirring take from LSU's defensive coordinator.

Blake Baker brings back just four returning starters from 2024. He's still bluntly confident in the 2025 Tigers defense. Even sharing this declaration via Geaux247.

“This is one of the most fun defenses I've ever coached,” Baker revealed. “It is a group of guys that are all pulling the rope in the same direction.”

This unit looks youthful on paper. But Baker's defense features a mix of NFL Draft talent and prized college football recruiting additions. Including one 6-foot-5 defensive back entering the ringer at Death Valley.

A glimpse at the 2025 LSU defense

Harold Perkins is one major returnee to Baton Rouge. One Baker raved about, especially with Perkins returning from a '24 injury.

“I think the most encouraging thing that I've seen is it never looked like he's had knee surgery. He's moving around very fluid,” Perkins said. “We're going to be smart with him according to his reps and make sure that he's ready to go on the 30th, but he's just so dynamic.”

Baker praised the way his nickelback closes to the football. He added how Perkins' closing speed comes with a “sixth gear.” That type of speed causes NFL scouts to flock over to LSU.

Outside of Perkins' return, Baker dove into where he believes the defense has changed the most.

“From an overall athleticism standpoint, we've upgraded, and then also from an experience standpoint, we brought in guys who have played a lot of football,” Baker included.

The defensive line is brand new at all four spots. Seniors Jack Pyburn and Patrick Payton rise up to starters now. Jacobian Guillory is another senior earning his starting chance at defensive tackle. Sophomore Ahmad Breaux is the projected young talent sliding inside.

Whit Weeks leads the linebacker room before facing Clemson in Week 1. But D.J. Pickett is a newcomer fueling hype. The 6-foot-5 DB “has grown so much” per Baker in learning the defense. Even turning up his physicality. Pickett became a prized five-star addition to LSU.

Baker joins head coach Brian Kelly in leading the nation's No. 9 ranked team per Monday's official AP poll.