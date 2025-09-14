The LSU Tigers defeated the Florida Gators 20-10 in a hard-fought Saturday contest, and head coach Brian Kelly delivered a postgame message that was reminiscent of the infamous rant that former New York Jets coach Herm Edwards issued many years ago.

Edwards praised Kelly, but also provided some pointers regarding how to properly execute the iconic spiel.

“Well, look, Coach Kelly, I love him,” Edwards said on SportsCenter. “He’s trying to imitate a little bit of how I went off in New York, but he forgot the jingle. That’s the most important thing. And the jingle is this, ‘hello.’ Gotta say ‘hello.’ That gets everyone’s attention when you say ‘hello.’ So Coach, next time you go off, just make sure you say ‘hello’ first.”

Edwards’ iconic moment midweek press conference during October of the 2002 season. The Jets were 2-5 at the time, but went on to win the AFC East.

Article Continues Below

Kelly’s rant was contextually different. It came after a win that pushed LSU to a 3-0 record on the year, and was in response to a question about the team’s early offensive struggles.

“Stop, really? Is that the first question?” Kelly asked after the game. “We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game.”

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completed 15 of 27 passes for 220 passing yards and one touchdown, while running back Caden Durham earned 93 yards on 15 carries.

LSU will host Southeastern Louisiana next Saturday.