LSU football pulled out the gritty 20-13 win over Florida Saturday by turning to defense. But head coach Brian Kelly became heated when the topic focused on his offense.

Kelly became agitated over a press conference question involving that side of the ball. LSU has struggled offensively for three weeks in a row even with Garrett Nussmeier behind center.

But Kelly went on a fiery rant as a response.

“Stop, really? Is that the first question?” Kelly began in a video captured by On3/Rivals. “We won the game 20-10. Try another question.”

That heated moment came after tensions exploded between both teams. LSU and Florida engaged in a fierce scuffle before the game. Star Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks then got ejected after a targeting call.

Brian Kelly continued rant with reporter following LSU vs. Florida

Kelly went further in escalating the tensions in the room.

“What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game,” Kelly ranted.

The reporter still asked a follow up involving LSU's third down struggles — as the Tigers went 4-of-14 during that sequence.

“It’s one game,” Kelly said. “Last game, we were good on third down. You’re looking at this from the wrong perspective. LSU won the football game, won the game. I don’t know what you want from me. What do you want? You want us to win 70-0 against a Florida to keep you happy?”

Kelly vehemently added how his team still looked efficient running the football (LSU finished with 96 rushing yards). He later blasted the reporter by calling him “spoiled” before dropping this stat line.

“This team is 17-1 at night, 17-1. Give them some respect, how about that? Give them some respect instead of micro-analyzing every little thing. This is ridiculous for a group of seasoned reporters. That kind of question is so out of line,” Kelly said.

LSU mustered 316 total yards in the win. Florida racked up 366 yards of offense but quarterback D.J. Lagway got intercepted five times. The Tigers also kept Florida scoreless in the final two quarters. But again, Kelly defended his offense and team in a fiery tense way.